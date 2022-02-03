Miranda and Che Weren’t Meant to Be

“Originally, when Michael was trying to think about what would happen in our season, he talked about Nya, Miranda’s professor being the romantic relationship,” Nixon revealed in the documentary, referencing Professor Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). “Nya was a straight character and Miranda’s a straight character and I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound very sexy at all.’ Two women who’ve gotten to this age and who are now just fumbling around. That doesn’t seem great. And I was like, ‘Why couldn’t [Miranda’s love interest] be this butch person you’re talking about having for Carrie?’”

Throughout the documentary, the show creators revealed that the Grey’s Anatomy alum’s journey with their own identity inspired the character of podcaster and comedian Che Diaz. “I suggested [Sara Ramirez] because I’ve been aware of them for so long and such a fan,” the Gilded Age star explained.