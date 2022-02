No New Samantha

“It was very important to me that LTW [Lisa Todd Wexley] sit down, but I didn’t want to tell the audience, ‘One, two, three, fourth, she’s the new Samantha.’ So, I had Carrie and Miranda get up and leave and she sits at the table,” King said. “And at first, everybody including the network was like, ‘Ah, ah, ah! Where, what happened? Where’s Carrie and Miranda?’ And I was like, ‘Gotta pump the brakes.’”