Remembering Willie Garson

While filming, Garson (who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s best friend) died in September 2021 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. During taping, Parker was the only cast member who knew he was ill, as the group noted that he remained in good spirits throughout his AJLT scenes.

“If he could’ve stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would’ve summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in. I mean like pain, like physical pain,” the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker designer emotionally noted in the documentary. “God, I can’t believe I can’t call Willie. I cannot believe I can’t call him. I just can’t believe it. And he would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show — and he was not making a joke. He was quite serious. I was like, ‘If you say so!’ Turned out, he might’ve been right.”