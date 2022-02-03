The Hat of It All

While filming in Paris, the Ohio native chose to don a flamboyant headpiece during one of her finale scenes, however, King disagreed with the wardrobe choice. (SJP, for her part, noted her disappointment that she did not give her fellow producer the image he wanted for the episode.)

“I was like, ‘This is a bad situation,’ because now Sarah Jessica loves the hat,” the showrunner recalled. “As she showed, it was a phenomenal look for one scene but not for many. So now I have to become the studio head and I have to become the monster, the guy who slams the door on the soufflé. … The idea that I had to take that hat off her was really uncomfortable. It was bad.”