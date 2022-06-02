More Che?

King told Variety in June 2022 that Ramírez’s character Che will be an even bigger presence in the series moving forward.

“One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che,” the showrunner said. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

The writer also noted that out of all the characters that exist on television, “what everybody’s concerned about is a nonbinary stand-up comic in the present day.”