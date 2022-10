Who’s the New Guy in Town?

Tony Danza will join the cast playing Che’s father on the sitcom they moved to Los Angeles to shoot at the end of season 1, Deadline reported in October 2022. The character previously teased who would play their dad in the pilot, saying during a season 1 episode, “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”