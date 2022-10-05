SJP Gives 1st Look at Fashion From ‘And Just Like That’ season 2

What Will the Fashion Look Like?

In October 2022, the Hocus Pocus star shared a first look at some of Carrie’s season 2 looks.

“@justlikethatmax First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ,” Parker wrote via Instagram alongside a snap of the wardrobe department putting the final touches on one of Carrie’s outfits. While the entire ensemble wasn’t visible, the photo showcased the pant leg of a blue jumpsuit, beige socks, a pigeon bag and a pair of brown python heels from the first SATC movie.