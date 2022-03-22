Where Season 1 Ended

After recovering from the shock of Big’s death, Carrie warily stepped back into the dating pool. Her first try didn’t go that well, but in the season finale, she shared a smooch with her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). Miranda struck up a relationship with nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) and told her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), that she wanted a divorce. In the final episode, she decided to finish her semester at Columbia University remotely and move to L.A. to be with Che. Charlotte, who spent the season learning how to cope with her child Rock’s gender identity, took Rock’s place at the They Mitzvah she and Harry (Evan Handler) organized.