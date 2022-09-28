Will Aidan Return for Season 2?

One year after teasing fans by stating that he was reprising his role as Aidan for the inaugural season of And Just Like That — which he didn’t — John Corbett is set to return as Carrie’s fan-favorite ex-boyfriend over a multi-episode arc in season 2, Deadline reported in August 2022. Us Weekly has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

When asked directly whether Corbett would return, Parker gave up trying to hide the big news. “Well, you know, I can’t be, like, cryptic about it anymore,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022.