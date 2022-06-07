Will Carrie and Samantha Still Be Texting?

“Yes!” King promised during Variety’s Showrunners Sitdown with Kate Aurthur in June 2022. The writer also shared his thoughts on what Carrie and Samantha may have discussed during their drink in Paris.

“It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” the TV exec revealed. “So, I think there was some c​​hampagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”