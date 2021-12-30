A Nostalgic Conversation

A December 2021 episode focused on Carrie recovering from hip surgery which resulted in her oversharing on her podcast.

“You cannot say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence. My girlfriends are always there for me no matter what,” Carrie said during the fifth episode while on pain medication. “They are there for me. In fact, you know what? I remember this time that my friend Samantha Jones even pulled my diaphragm out with her bare hand because it got stuck.”

After Charlotte pushed Carrie to give Samantha a warning about the honest comment, Samantha texted back, “One of my finest hours.” Carrie followed it up with a message saying she misses Samantha, which her friend almost responds to but ends up not.