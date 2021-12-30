The Reason for the Fallout

During the revival’s premiere episode, Carrie explained how Samantha ended up leaving their friend group.

“Well, what is there to say?” Parker’s character said in the December 2021 episode. “I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said, ‘Fine,’ and then fired me as a friend. I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”