A Brotherhood of Spider-Men

While Maguire, Holland and Garfield had all played the teenage superhero in separate films, NWH marked the first time they acted together.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out,” Garfield reflected on bonding with his fellow actors. “But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh, my God, we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’ … We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.”

The Oscar nominee also revealed the trio had “deeper conversations” about their experiences with playing the character.

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them,” Garfield dished to the outlet.