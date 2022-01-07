Would Andrew Garfield Reprise His Spider Man Role After No Way Home

A Redemption Story

While Garfield felt his character had some “loose ends” at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he was excited about having a redemption arc this time around.

“I am so grateful,” he said. “I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also, really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”