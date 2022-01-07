Would Andrew Garfield Reprise His Spider Man Role After No Way Home

Coming Back for More?

Cue the fan-fiction: Garfield teased that he would “definitely” be open to playing Peter Parker again “if it felt right.”

“Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic,” Garfield added. “I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”