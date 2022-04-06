Eboni’s Take on the Split

In April 2022, Eboni claimed that her RHONY castmates didn’t want to envision a version of the show that included her. “After we aired and after we wrapped and after the decision to not have a reunion, I was always willing to negotiate with my former castmates about what an ensemble future could look like that included all of us, always right up until the very end,” she said during an appearance on the “Reality With the King” podcast. “They were unwilling, is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation.”

The lawyer believes that’s why the franchise is now being split into two shows. She didn’t indicate whether she’d been asked to participate in either version of the series, but she hinted that she would not end up on RHONY: Legacy. “If those same former castmates of mine had been willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a season 14 that was what everybody anticipated — a proper integration of old school, new school,” she claimed. “What I am telling you plainly [is that] only Sonja Morgan was willing to come to the table and negotiate a future that involved me as a part of this ensemble.”