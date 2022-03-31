How the Cast Found Out

In March 2022, Luann told Us that she only learned about the new format right before Cohen told the world. “I found out literally almost at the same time as [fans] did,” she said. “[Andy and I] had a scheduled call, and then it broke right after.”

The “Girl Code” singer said she’s since spoken to Ramona and Sonja, who were both “kind of surprised” by the news. “If they’ll have me back, I’m totally on board, because I think it’s a lot of fun to be back with all our old friends,” Luann added. “I did not see that coming, but after learning about it, I was really happy about it. I think it’s very cool to see a diverse group of women in New York, a different generation. I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because, you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward. I feel like an all-new cast and the OG cast is the perfect solution.”