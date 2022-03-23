The Cast for ‘RHONY’ Reboot

“Part of why we really wanted to announce this before it happened is that we want to hear from people. This is a major casting search,” Cohen told Variety. “We’re going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs — part of the search is spreading the word. And when you start from scratch, Beverly Hills was a really successful season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful season 1 cast. Those were people who were in each other’s lives, who knew each other, who were relatives. That’s one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, ‘Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?’”

When asked whether he’s considering asking around Eboni, the producer noted, “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends,” Cohen said. “So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered.”