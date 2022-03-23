Where the Shows Will Air

While the reboot of RHONY will seemingly air on Bravo, the second series with the OGs could end up on Peacock.

“Ultimate Girls Trip was really a smash hit. And it allowed us to see, ‘Oh, we can have this other universe going. And it’s not going to cannibalize the original.’ It made the pitch of doing this throwback version — like you could see it,” he said. “In another year, it might have seemed gluttonous or odd about whether there was an appetite for The Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of New York: Throwback. But I think this just gives us more options and more places to put it, the throwback version.”