What the Real Anna Thinks

In a February 2022 essay for Insider, Delvey wrote that she didn’t have any plans to watch Inventing Anna, though she did speak to Garner about the series while she was still in prison. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” wrote Delvey, who is in ICE custody for violating the terms of her visa. “And while I’m curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself.”

Garner, for her part, said that she wouldn’t bear any ill will toward Delvey if she didn’t watch. “I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that it felt like an “out-of-body experience” to meet Delvey in prison. “I wish there was a camera there because that was like a movie itself, in a way,” she told ET. “It just got super meta.”