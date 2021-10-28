What’s the Series About?

Inventing Anna is based on a 2018 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, who also wrote the story that inspired Jennifer Lopez‘s 2019 movie Hustlers.

Pressler’s feature looked at how Delvey tricked so many important people into believing she was German royalty. “But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?” the Netflix show’s official logline asks.

The series will explore the “dark funny love-hate bond” that Anna (Garner) and Vivian (Chlumsky) form amid the trial.