We Love You, Tomorrow! Everything to Know About ‘Annie Live!’

The Search for Annie

According to the casting website, NBC is looking for someone “optimistic, spunky, honest, forthright and wise beyond her years” to take on the musical’s main role.

“She has a heart of gold, despite her share of mischievous situations. Every girl can relate to her in some way,” the description reads. “Must have an excellent voice with a strong high belt, great comedic timing and excellent dance skills.”

The deadline to apply for the role is July 9, giving the young star plenty of time to practice before the show airs at the beginning of December. Rehearsals are set to begin this fall.