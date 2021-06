We Love You, Miss Hannigan!

Henson is set to take on the headmistress’ role, which was previously made famous by Carol Burnett in 1982.

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember,” the Empire alum said in a statement earlier this month. “So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped. Carol, I hope to do you proud.”