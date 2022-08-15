‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Anne Heche

In addition to her time on Another World, Heche starred in several popular movies in the late ‘90s, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco and Six Days and Seven Nights.

While her career was heating up, so was her personal life: Heche famously dated Steve Martin from 1994 to 1997, and Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. She married Coley one year later, and the two welcomed son Homer in 2002 before divorcing in 2009. Prior to finalizing her divorce, the Men in Trees star got engaged to costar Tupper in 2008, calling it quits one decade later. They welcomed son Atlas in 2009. Throughout this time, Heche continued to act steadily, with roles on Ally McBeal, Everwood, Hung and more. Heche — who spoke openly about her issues with mental health and substance abuse — died in August 2022, one week after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.