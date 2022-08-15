‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Brad Pitt

Everyone starts somewhere — and for Pitt, that was on Another World, portraying a character named Chris in two episodes in 1987. The multi-hyphenate went on to become one of the biggest movie stars of all time, with unforgettable leads in Fight Club, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglorious Basterds, Bullet Train and many more. The producer and director is also the recipient of numerous accolades for his critically-acclaimed work, including the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt’s romantic life has made just as many headlines over the decades as his film roles: He was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, and quickly entered a long-term relationship — and later marriage — with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.