‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Jackee Harry

For die-hard soap fans in the early ‘80s, Harry was better known as Lily Mason, the character she portrayed for three years on Another World. While she continued to score big roles during the decade — including on 227 — many viewers remember her most of all as Lisa on the hit ‘90s sitcom Sister, Sister. Harry has only continued to thrive in Hollywood in the decades since, portraying recurring characters on sitcoms from Everybody Hates Chris to The First Family. In 2021, she returned to her soap opera roots by portraying Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives. Harry was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Elgin Charles, with whom she shars son Frank.