Jane Krakowski

The New Jersey native played Tonya on nine episodes of Another World in 1989, later going from “Tony-a” to “Tony” when she became a Tony Award winner in 2003 for her starring role in the Broadway musical, Nine. Six years later, Krakowski began her stint as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock, her most well-known character to date, whom she portrayed from 2006 to 2013. She shares son Bennett with ex-fiancé Robert Godley.