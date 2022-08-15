‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Kyra Sedgwick

Sedgwick’s first-ever television role was on Another World, during which she portrayed Julia Shearer from 1982 to 1983 on the popular soap. While her long-lasting marriage to Kevin Bacon has made headlines for decades — the pair, who have been married since 1988, share son Travis and daughter Sosie — Sedgwick has made a name for herself in her own right, starring on The Closer for more than 100 episodes from 2005 to 2012. She later had a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2014 to 2020, and starred on 2021’s Call Your Mother.