‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Lindsay Lohan

Three years before her big break as twins Halle and Annie in 1999’s The Parent Trap, Lohan portrayed Alli Fowler on seven episodes of Another World from 1996 to 1997. After the wild success of The Parent Trap, the New York native quickly became a Disney darling, starring in films Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday. The 2004 iconic comedy Mean Girls skyrocketed Lohan to “It Girl” status.

While Lohan continued to act steadily throughout the following decades — in film, TV, and theater — after a series of critically-panned movies and a reputation for partying, she left the harsh glare of the spotlight in America and moved to Dubai in 2014. Now, fans have dubbed 2022 the “Lohannissance,” as the I Know Who Killed Me actress is filming an upcoming Christmas movie for Netflix and married Bader Shammas in July 2022.