‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Luke Perry

Two years before scoring his most well-known role as bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry played Kenny on a handful of Another World episodes from 1988 to 1989. After riding the incredible success of 90210 — which led to starring parts on multiple TV shows over the years — the actor portrayed his second most-popular character while on Riverdale. Perry, who shared kids Jack and Sophie with ex-wife Minnie Sharp, died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52 years old.