‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Morgan Freeman

Before becoming the most recognizable voice in all of Hollywood, Freeman starred in eight episodes of Another World in 1983 as Dr. Roy Bingham. While he had already gotten his start in entertainment decades prior, the Invictus actor went on to score leading roles in such iconic films as Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty, The Dark Knight, and countless others. The producer and director has also scored five acting Oscar nominations, winning the 2005 Academy Award for best supporting actor. Freeman has been married twice, is the father of four children and is a grandfather to multiple grandchildren.