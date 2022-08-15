‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Paul Wesley

Wesley played Sean McKinnon in four episodes of the final season of Another World, quickly moving on to another soap — Guiding Light — later that year and into 2000. The actor became a household name in the 2000s, with recurring roles on Everwood, American Dreams and Army Wives before his breakout role on The Vampire Diaries. Wesley tied the knot with his first wife, Torrey DeVito, in 2011. The pair called it quits two years later. The actor found love again and married his second wife, Ines De Ramon, in 2019. Wesley helms Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Captain Kirk.