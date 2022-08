Ray Liotta

After making his mark on Another World in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Liotta became a household name after starring in back-to-back blockbusters: 1989’s Field of Dreams and 1990’s Goodfellas. The Hannibal star went on to score leads in Shades of Blue, The Many Saints of Newark, Hanna and more. He shared daughter Karsen with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and was engaged to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.