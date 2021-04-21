Pics

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams Reunite as April and Jackson on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Episode Photos

By
First Look April Jacksons Reunion Greys Anatomy Photos
 ABC/Richard Cartwright
8
4 / 8
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

The Look of Love

The pair looked excited as they interacted for the first time in years.

Back to top