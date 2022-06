Casting Shakeup

In May 2022, Heard claimed that her future with the franchise was in jeopardy as a result of a messy court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut,” the actress revealed during her defamation trial. “I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie.”