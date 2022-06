Friendly Costars

During an interview with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, Lundgren praised his costar Heard. “She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one. We shot last fall in London. She’s terrific, I had a great experience with her,” he said in May 2022. “She was very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute.”