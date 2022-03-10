That’s a Wrap!

Wan revealed in early January 2022 that the Aquaman sequel finished filming. The director shared a photo posing with Momoa and Wilson behind-the-scenes. “And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents,” he captioned the snap.

He went on to thank the separate crew units, which spanned locations in the U.K., Hawaii and Los Angeles. The filmmaker also warned fans that they still wouldn’t see footage for a while. After all, the superhero flick needs a lot of special effects.

“I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all,” Wan added.