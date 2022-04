Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki

The duo met while filming season 2 of AYTO, which premiered in October 2014. They began dating in 2015 after reconnecting off camera. After the pair announced their engagement via Instagram in October 2020, Jenni tagged the official AYTO account in the comments, quipping: “I guess we owe you guys a shout out for putting us in the same room!”