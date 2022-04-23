Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson

Mikala appeared on season 4 of AYTO, which aired in 2016. She briefly dated her perfect match, Cameron Kolbo, but they split in 2017. Joe, for his part, starred in AYTO season 6 in 2017, and he later appeared on the inaugural season of Ex on the Beach. Mikala and Joe confirmed their romance in August 2018 after months of denying rumors about their relationship status. The twosome got engaged in February 2021. “You’re stuck with me now,” Joe joked via Instagram after announcing the news.