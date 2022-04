Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam

Uche and Clinton met in June 2017 while filming AYTO season 6, which premiered in September of that year. The algorithm didn’t think they were a perfect match, but computers aren’t always right — the pair got engaged in June 2020 and tied the knot in September 2021. “We met on a reality TV show and although unconventional, it’s our love story and we wouldn’t change it for the world,” the couple told Brides at the time.