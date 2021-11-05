Top 5

Stories

Movies

Celebs React to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ Casting: Idina Menzel and More

By
Kristin Chenoweth Celebs Reveals Foods They Hate
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
9
1 / 9
podcast
Tech_10821_600x338

Kristin Chenoweth

The Tony winner shared her enthusiasm for the movie casting in a message posted via social media. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud,” Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, wrote alongside a throwback photo that showed her meeting a young Ariana. “From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!” 

Back to top