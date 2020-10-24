The Collaborations

Soon after the “Side to Side” singer announced that her album is coming “this month,” The Weeknd retweeted her post, sparking rumors that the “Love Me Harder” collaborators may have worked together again. There was speculation Doja Cat might also be featured, as Grande said during her Apple Music interview in May that she and the “Say So” singer “did a song together toward the end of last year.” Grande later confirmed both collaborations when she released Position‘s track list (see below).