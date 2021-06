David Cross (Tobias Fünke)

The controversial comic has appeared in 2001’s Scary Movie 2, 2006’s She’s the Man, 2009’s Year One and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. On the small screen, Cross is known for his work on Mr. Show, Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret and more. He welcomed a daughter with Amber Tamblyn in 2017, five years after they exchanged vows.