Jason Bateman (Michael Bluth)

Bateman’s role as the Bluth family’s voice of reason earned him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2005. Following a string of rom-com appearances, including 2007’s Juno and 2010’s The Switch, he returned to television in Netflix’s Ozark, which debuted in 2017. He won two SAG Awards and an Emmy for his work on the series. The Zootopia star shares two daughters with wife Amanda Anka.