‘Arrested Development’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr.)

On the big screen, the California native appeared in Mr. Mom (1983), There’s Something About Mary (1998), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and the Hangover trilogy (2009 to 2013). Tambor is also known for playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent from 2014 to 2017. He stepped down from the series before its fifth season amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied. Tambor was the first actor to win an Emmy for portraying a transgender character.