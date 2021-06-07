‘Arrested Development’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Michael Cera (George Michael Bluth)

Cera joined Bateman in 2007’s Juno and later starred in several quirky films, including 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 2013’s This Is the End. He made his Broadway debut in This Is Our Youth in 2014. Four years later, he scored a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Lobby Hero, which also starred Chris Evans. Apart from acting, the Canada native also has a passion for music and previously toured with indie band Mister Heavenly.