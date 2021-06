Tony Hale (Buster Bluth)

Following Arrested Development, Hale scored two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Gary Walsh on HBO’s Veep. The New York native has also voiced characters in The Tale of Despereaux (2008), The Angry Birds Movie and its sequel (2016 and 2019, respectively) and Toy Story 4 (2019). He shares a daughter with wife Martel Thompson.