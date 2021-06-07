‘Arrested Development’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Will Arnett (Gob Bluth)

Arnett has been nominated for five Emmys: once for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Arrested Development and four times for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for 30 Rock. From 2014 to 2020, he voiced the titular role on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, which he also executive produced. He shares two sons with ex-wife Amy Poehler, from whom he split in 2012. Their divorce was finalized four years later. He welcomed another son with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn in June 2020.