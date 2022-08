Beyonce

The Destiny’s Child alum announced that she will change “Heated” lyrics to not include a term offensive to the disabled community in August 2022. She is credited as co-writer on the track alongside Drake, Britney “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Jahaan Sweet, Matthew Samuels, Oliver Rodrigan, Ricky Lawson, Rupert Thomas Jr. and Sean Seaton.