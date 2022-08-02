Michael Jackson

In 1995, the King of Pop’s song “They Don’t Care About Us” stirred controversy after his lyrics were criticized as antisemitic. Jackson sang “Jew me, sue me, everybody do me” in addition to using a slur for Jewish people. The word choice didn’t go over well with many listeners, despite Jackson’s insistence that the song was meant to bring attention to prejudice.

“My sole intention … was to use language to demonstrate the ugliness of racism, antisemitism and stereotyping. I had hoped that my lyrics would target the bigots, not the victims of bigotry. [In rerecording the song] I acknowledge that I seriously offended some people, which was never my intention,” he said in a statement at the time. “I sincerely hope that anyone offended by my words will forgive me for not recognizing this sooner.”